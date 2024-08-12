RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.