RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,105. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

