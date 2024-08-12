RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 547,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,803. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

