RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

