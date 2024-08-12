RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAUG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,843 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock remained flat at $36.26 during trading hours on Monday. 442,605 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

