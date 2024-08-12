RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,929 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $365.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

