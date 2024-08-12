RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $2,351,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.22. 7,494,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,198. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

