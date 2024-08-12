RFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,767 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.47% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 298,650 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter.

FTRI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 97,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $163.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

