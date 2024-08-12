RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,123. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
