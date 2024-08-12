RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,123. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.