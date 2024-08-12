RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.39% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,388,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.