Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $3,008.57 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $15.26 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $3,008.57 or 0.05036865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 504,180 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 504,180.01407031. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,846.10728576 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $17,453,985.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

