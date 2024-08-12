Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.00

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.57, with a volume of 12985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

Rogers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Institutional Trading of Rogers

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rogers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rogers by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

