Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

ROP stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.94. 47,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,808. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

