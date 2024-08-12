Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

