Roth Mkm Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $2.25

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,066. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

