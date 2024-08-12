Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

SHCO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $972.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,279.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

