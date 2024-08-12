Roth Mkm Trims Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price to $6.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 577,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,195. The company has a market cap of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.