Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RWAY has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 313,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,491. The company has a market cap of $388.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

