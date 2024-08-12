Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells $1,425,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.04 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

