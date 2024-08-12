Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells $1,425,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:RSI opened at $9.04 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
