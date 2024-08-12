S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 1,892 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,483,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $54.44. 2,101,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

