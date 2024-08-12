S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.17 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,559 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,698. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

