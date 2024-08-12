S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 82,550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

