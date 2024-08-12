S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.03. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $576.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.