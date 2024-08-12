SafeMoon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.15 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $3.15 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,957,438,051,330 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.
