Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.75%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.