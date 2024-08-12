Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.
Saipem Company Profile
