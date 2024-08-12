Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

