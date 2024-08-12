Sapient Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Republic Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

