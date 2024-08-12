Sapient Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

