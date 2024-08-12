Sapient Capital LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.40. 367,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.