Sapient Capital LLC Has $562,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

BBEU stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. 351,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

