Sapient Capital LLC Sells 481 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.13. The company had a trading volume of 432,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,476. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.21 and its 200-day moving average is $300.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,544,894 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

