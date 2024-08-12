Sapient Capital LLC Sells 87 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.78. 175,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,812. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.