Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $27.74. 86,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,004. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

