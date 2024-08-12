Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Saputo stock traded down C$1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 247,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.31. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.28 and a 52-week high of C$32.15.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.915804 EPS for the current year.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In related news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

