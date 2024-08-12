Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after acquiring an additional 676,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,722,000 after buying an additional 116,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,909. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

