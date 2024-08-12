Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

SCHH traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.53. 4,325,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,576. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

