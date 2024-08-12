Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 660,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.