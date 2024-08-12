Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 7.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $114,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 632,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,854. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

