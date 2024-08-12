Scotiabank Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

Shares of CSH.UN traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$14.37. 300,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,281. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.62.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

