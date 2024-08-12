Scotiabank Trims Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Target Price to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE GCG.A traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.00. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361. The firm has a market cap of C$963.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$39.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.11.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

