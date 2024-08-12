Scotiabank Trims Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Target Price to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GCG.A
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
