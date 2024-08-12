Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,302.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,432.52.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Priority Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

