Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $5,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE OC traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.13. 466,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,682. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

