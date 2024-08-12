Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

ABNB stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

