Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $236.39. The stock had a trading volume of 213,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

