Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

