Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

ALL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

