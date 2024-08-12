Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.58. The company had a trading volume of 676,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,804. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

