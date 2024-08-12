Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,269 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 787,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

