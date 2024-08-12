Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $328.33. The stock had a trading volume of 275,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.29. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

