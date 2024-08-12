Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 403,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,233. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

